Mexico truck crash: Rescue workers pull survivors from wreckage after 53 killed

Rescue workers search for survivors amid the wreckage of a truck crash that killed at least 54 people in southern Mexico.

More than 150 people, said to be migrants from Central America, were crammed into the truck's trailer when it rolled over.

Horror scenes capture rescue workers pulling survivors from what is said to be one of the worst accidents of its kind in Mexico.

Forty-nine people were confirmed dead at the scene and five more died in hospital, Chiapas Governor Rutilio Escandón said.

Sign up to our newsletters.