A Miami apartment building which partially collapsed last month has been demolished.

Part of the 12-storey block fell on June 24 when most of its residents were sleeping. Twenty-four people are known to have died and 121 are still missing following the incident.

The remaining unstable structure has now been demolished to ensure the safety of search teams as rescue efforts continue.

No survivors have been pulled from the rubble since the first few hours after the building’s collapse, but the controlled demolition was brought forward after concerns were raised over the approaching Tropical Storm Elsa, which could hit Florida on Tuesday.