A doctor working on the Miami condo collapse is collecting photos found in the rubble to try and piece together the lives of those who lived in the building.

Rescue efforts are ongoing following last week’s incident and so far 18 bodies have been recovered but 145 people are still unaccounted for.

One doctor, who has been working on the site since the first day, has been collecting photos he finds in an emotional attempt to “piece together” the lives of those who are trapped under the wreckage.