Police say that 99 people are still unaccounted for after a condo building partially collapsed in Florida, killing at least one person. Rescuers brought 35 people out alive from the collapsed 12-storey building in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, where 55 of the building’s units were destroyed. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said that they have accounted for 53 people but are still working on confirming the whereabouts of the residents. Officials say the number of unaccounted people does not mean that they were all in the building at the time, a number of units are owned by vacationers.