Search and rescue efforts are continuing in Florida after an apartment complex collapsed overnight on Thursday, with authorities warning that the number of people missing after the building fell - currently estimated to be “at least” 99 - could increase. 35 people have been rescued from the building in the beachside town of Southside, located 6 miles (9.6km) north of Miami, while ABC News reports that the death toll has risen to three. It’s thought a pregnant British woman, along with her husband and one-year-old daughter, are among those missing following the collapse.