Mica protesters have vowed they will continue to stage demonstrations until they receive 100% redress.

Tens of thousands of people from Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Limerick flooded the capital on Friday to demand the Government covers all the costs for homes that are crumbling due to defective blocks.

Campaigner Paddy Diver told the PA news agency: “Our backs are to the wall, we have nothing left to lose. We had to come down here and show (housing minister) Darragh O’Brien that we’re taking no more bulls***.”