Michael Gove misses BBC interview slot after getting stuck in lift

Michael Gove missed a BBC interview slot on Monday morning after getting stuck in a lift at New Broadcasting House.

The cabinet minister had been due to appear on the broadcaster’s Today programme at 8.10am but was noticeably absent in the airwaves.

Today programme presenter Nick Robinson said: “Mr Gove is stuck in the Broadcasting House lift. I wish I could say this is a joke it is not a joke. It is not very funny for Mr Gove and a security men who have been stuck there for some time.”

