Michael Gove vows to go after cladding firms

Michael Gove has said he is prepared to “use legal means and ultimately, if necessary, the tax system” to ensure developers live up to their responsibilities to fix dangerous cladding.

Monday’s announcement Includes a pledge to residents of buildings between 11 and 18 metres high that they will not have to pay for the removal of panels deemed unsafe in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell Tower property.

According to BBC reports, Mr Gove will say that the government instead intends to secure up to £4bn from developers towards the costs.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here