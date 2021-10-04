Michael Gove joked about his viral nightclub dancing video during the first day of the tory conference in Manchester.

The Levelling Up Secretary arrived on stage to Abba‘s Dancing Queen, weeks after being spotted dad-dancing in videos posted on social media over the August bank holiday weekend.

Mr Gove opened with the line: “Here we are, bright lights, great atmosphere, enthusiastic young people. It reminds me of my last night out on the town Aberdeen”

He continued: ‘Dance like nobody’s watching they say, well I did, but they were watching’