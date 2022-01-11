Michael Gove says he went to ‘very few parties’ over lockdown as he laughs off No10 scandal

Michael Gove has claimed he attended “very few parties” last year as he laughed off the suggestion he was involved in the Downing Street party that took place on 20 May 2020.

Over 100 staff were invited to gather in the garden of No10 residence at the height of lockdown, when Brits were only allowed to meet one other person outdoors.

When questioned if he attended, Gove claimed he “couldn’t remember” what he was doing on that date, adding that he attended “very few” parties.

