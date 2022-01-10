Michael Gove refuses to deny free lateral flow tests will be phased out

Michael Gove has refused to deny free lateral flow tests will be phased out in the coming weeks as it’s “impossible to predict” how long they will be necessary.

The housing secretary told Kay Burley that lateral flow tests will be free for “as long as we need them” just 24 hours after another minister told Sky News that the government would “absolutely not” charge for the devices.

Mr Gove said: “As the prime minister and others have said, we will do whatever it takes.”

