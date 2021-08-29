Hilarious footage shows the moment Tory MP Michael Gove was spotted raving at a nightclub in his hometown of Aberdeen.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was spotted throwing shapes and two-stepping into the early hours at Pipe nightclub in the city centre on Saturday night.

The 54-year-old, who recently got divorced from longtime wife Sarah Vine, looked bleary-eyed as he waves into the camera enjoying Parliament’s summer recess.

Musician Emma Lament, who posted the videos to Instagram, wrote in the captions that the Tory MP was ‘giving it big licks’ on the dancefloor.