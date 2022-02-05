Four men have been arrested and charged in relation to the death of actor Michael K Williams who died of acute drug intoxication.

The Wire actor, 54, was found dead by family members inside his penthouse in Brooklyn last September.

All four suspects were arrested on Tuesday being held in custody, including one defendant who was arrested in Puerto Rico.

Four men have been charged in Manhattan's federal court over a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of heroin laced with fentanyl, resulting in the actor's death, US Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed.

