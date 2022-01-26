Michael Rapaport films alleged shoplifter walking out of New York store

Michael Rapaport has shared footage of the moment he watched an alleged shoplifter walk out of a New York Rite Aid store carrying "two bags" of stolen goods.

"I can’t believe I’m seeing this s***," Rapaport said as he filmed the incident.

"This f***ing guy just filled his two bags up with everything in Rite Aid, right here on 80th and First Avenue, he’s walking down the street like s*** is Gucci."

Rapaport also suggested the man "went Christmas shopping in January".

