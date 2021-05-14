Former Brexit Party candidate Michelle Dewberry engaged in a passionate debate with Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, on the BBC’s Question Time programme on Thursday night. Discussing Brexit and Labour’s recent defeats in the local elections, Ms Nandy said she had been elected four times in the past ten years, asking Ms Dewberry: “How many times have you been elected?”

Ms Dewberry, who will soon work as a GB News presenter, replied: “I have not been elected once but I tell you what, if it wasn’t for people like me ... there would have been way fewer Labour MPs.”