Black parents still “live in fear” for what police could do to their children – even if they’re related to some of the most powerful people in the world.

That’s according to former first lady Michelle Obama, who began trending on social media after describing in an interview with CBS This Morning how she worries every time her two daughters leave the house.

“Every time they get in a car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn’t know everything about them: the fact that they are good students and polite girls,” she said.