US election day: Michigan residents vote on future of abortion rights

Voters in Michigan are casting their ballots to decide the future of abortion rights in their state as part of the 2022 midterm elections.

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe Vs Wade, it is possible a 1931 law, which bans nearly all abortions, could become enforceable.

Today (8 November) the public will be asked whether reproductive freedom should be a constitutional right in the state, invalidating the ban.

A "no" vote would mean the law, which bans all abortions with nearly no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, could return.

