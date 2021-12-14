Watch live as parents of accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley appear in court

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan high school shooting suspect, are expected to appear in court today.

Four students, aged 14 to 17-years-old, were killed during the November 30 incident at Oxford High School.

While Crumbley, 15, is been charged as an adult, the teenager's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter and have pleaded not guilty.

The teenager faces one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

