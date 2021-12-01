Police investigating the Oxford High School shooting carrying what appear to be multiple, long-barreled guns out of the suspect’s family home.

The 15-year-old suspect, unnamed due to his age, opened fire on students and teachers inside the Michigan school yesterday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 4 had died and 8 were injured.

Cops recovered a 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun thought to have been purchased by the suspected gunman's father on Friday.

Last night, officers were seen entering the boy's home where he lived with his parents and later emerged carrying what appears to be arms full of weapons.

