An Italian supply vessel rescued 65 migrants on Saturday.

The crowded small wooden boat had onboard men, women and children traveling from Libya to Europe.

After the supply vessel Asso Ventinove rescued them, the migrants were transferred to Italian authorities in Lampedusa.

This comes as, on October 3, Lampedusa marks the 8th anniversary of the deadly shipwreck of 2013 that saw over 360 deaths after a boat had sailed from Misrata carrying migrants attempting to flee Libya.

This year alone, more than 1,100 people were reported dead or missing while crossing the Mediterranean, according to the UN’s migration agency.