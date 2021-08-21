Migrants swimming across a river on the US-Mexico border have been rescued by the US Coast Guard, a shocking video has shown.

One out of breath man was seen struggling to cross the Rio Grande River near Brownsville, Texas, as a team of rescuers quickly approached him.

He was filmed being helped into their boat while appearing exhausted.

In the past, hundreds of migrants are known to have crossed the river.

It is thought to hide dangerous currents underneath its surface, which has, in the past, claimed lives.

Last year, a father and his 23-month-old daughter drowned during their attempt to cross it.