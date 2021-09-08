Video footage shows a group of people thought to be migrants being brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

It comes as the Home Secretary Priti Patel will meet with France’s Gérald Darmanin to discuss how to tackle the ‘unacceptable’ number of migrants crossing the English Channel.

In a strongly-worded statement, France’s interior ministry hit out at the UK Home Secretary’s threat to pull funding for channel patrols, describing the move as illegal and “dangerous”.