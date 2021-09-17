Nearly 10,000 migrants are camped out under an international bridge that divides the US from Mexico near Del Rio, Texas, as stretched-thin US Customs and Border Protection agents struggle to deal with the thousands of asylum claims that need to be processed.

The migrants, the vast majority of whom are from Haiti, are living in difficult conditions according to local media reports – and swelled overnight to reach at least 8,300 on Thursday (16 September) with more expected to arrive in the coming days.