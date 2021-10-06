Former Vice President Mike Pence claims the media are using the Capitol riot to "distract" from Joe Biden's "failed agenda".

“I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January,” Mr Pence told Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

Pence's comments come after the house select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol announced it will probe his actions leading up to the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

“For our part, I truly believe we all ought to remain completely focused on the future. That’s where I’m focused,” he added.