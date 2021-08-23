Military planes making evacuation runs into Kabul have been filmed dropping flares and carrying out nosedive combat landings amid fears ISIS terrorists may try to shoot the aircraft down.

A French transport plane was filmed deploying several flares designed to confuse heat-seeking technology used in missiles.US military planes also performed rapid diving combat landings to beat the threat of a sudden missile attack.

Taliban forces controlling Kabul are not thought to be attempting to shoot down military aircraft during evacuation efforts but US military officials have said they fear a possible attack by the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan.