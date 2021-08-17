A prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military aircraft with three people on board crashed during a test flight in Moscow on Tuesday.

Footage of the crash has been shared on social media, showing the plane flying at a low altitude with one of its wings on fire.

Manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation confirmed the crash in a statement, but it is still unclear if there were any casualties.

The corporation is developing and testing the Il-112V as a replacement for the Antonov An-26 transport aircraft, last produced in 1986.