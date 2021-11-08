Military patrol Baghdad after Iraqi PM escapes assassination attempt

Military have been patrolling the streets of Baghdad after a “failed assassination attempt” on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as tensions remain high in the state.

The Iraqi PM was unhurt in the attack but appealed for "calm and restraint" after drones were targeted at his residence on Sunday (7 November).

The prime minister took to Twitter to write: "I’m doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq."