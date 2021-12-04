Video footage of Thomas Schreiber being pursued by armed police at speeds of up to 135mph into central London has been shown to the jury in his murder trial.

Schreiber is accused of the murder of 83-year-old Sir Richard Sutton and the attempted murder of his mother Anne Schreiber.

The footage shows the Range Rover being driven by Schreiber colliding with a police car in what has been described as a "hard stop" in Chiswick, west London on April 7.

Body-worn video captures Schreiber, who had been Tasered, being dragged from the car by armed police.

