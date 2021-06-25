In a modern metropolis where old building are often razed to make way for skyscrapers, two Hong Kong artists are painstakingly recreating scenes from a bygone era in miniature form.

The beautiful tiny models include a traditional street scene and a cinema.

“At the end of the day, Hong Kong is a big city, so there’s lots of architecture or things from our childhood that have disappeared one by one,” model maker Tony Lai tells AFP in the video. “We would often see elderly people whose eyes would tear up when they saw our models.”