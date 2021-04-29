Nick Gibb, the schools minister, has told the House of Commons’ Education Committee that it would be “intuitive” to make school days longer to make up for the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The comments came as the committee held an accountability session with the minister to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on education and the Government’s ‘catch-up’ programme for students. In the session, Gibb said: “It’s intuitive, is it not, that if you’ve lost time in education because of a pandemic, one way of securing catch-up is more time?”