Kwasi Kwarteng suggests the Prime Minister was not counting rates of fraud when he falsely claimed that crime had fallen under his leadership.

The Business Secretary said Boris Johnson was referring to “personal injury and crime in relation to individuals” when he told MPs in the commons “we have been cutting crime by 14%”.

Mr Kwarteng said: “I think fraud is really, really important, but people are talking particularly about burglaries, about personal injury, about physical crimes, and I think in that context we’re seeing lower crimes, I think the Prime Minister was right.”

Sign up to our newsletters.