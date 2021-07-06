A slow police chase ended in a car crash in Montebello, California, on Monday night after a vehicle with a Mariachi band advertisement led officers on a chase through the streets.

The chase between police officers and the minivan lasted around 30 minutes – and mainly involved the suspect driving around the area in slow, circles.

After crashing the minivan, a standoff took place between police after the suspect(s) refused to get out of the vehicle.

The suspect was initially wanted for a hit-and-run crash in the area but it is unclear if they were involved.