Watch live as trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter comes to close

Watch live as the closing arguments are expected to take place in the trial of Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Days ago, the former police officer tearfully recounted the “chaotic” moment she shot and killed Mr Wright in a Minneapolis suburb in April.

Kim Potter, 49, claims she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser and killed the 20-year-old.

She now faces two manslaughter charges for his death.

Potter’s defence team claims Mr Wright was resisting arrest.

