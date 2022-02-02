Former beauty queen Carrie Prejean Boller pays kids for going maskless at Target

Former Miss USA runner-up Carrie Prejean Boller is riding the conservative culture war back to semi-relevance after videos of her paying children money for not wearing coronavirus masks stirred outrage online.

Ms Prejean Boller is an outspoken Republican and Donald Trump supporter and famously lost the Miss USA crown in 2009 after she said told judge Perez Hilton she believed marriage was only between a man and a woman.

The former beauty queen began giving money to individuals who were either unmasked or who would agree to take off their masks while inside retail stores.

