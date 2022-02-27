A former Miss Ukraine has shared a video of herself training to fight for her country as she vowed that “the invaders will die on our land!”.

Anastasia Lenna represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest and has signed up to defend her home amid the continued Russian invasion.

Mrs Lenna posted a message to her Instagram on Saturday, saying: “Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!”.

