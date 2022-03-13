'Iranian-produced ballistic missiles' shake Kurdish news channel office in Iraq

Multiple rockets have hit a US army base and a Kurdish news channel office in Erbil, Northern Iraq on Sunday (13 March).

Governor Omed Khoshnaw said the damage had been caused by a dozen ‘Iranian-produced ballistic missiles’.

It is still not clear the motive behind the missile launch or why the American consulate site was targeted.

Officials confirmed thare were no casualties and they called it an ‘outrageous attack.’

No group has claimed responsibility for the strike.