Missile obliterates Kharkiv residential and administration buildings

A Russian missile attack hit the centre of Ukraine‘s second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building, as Moscow started day six of its invasion, the Kharkiv region head Oleg Synegubov said today (Tuesday).

Synegubov said Russia launched GRAD and cruise missiles on Kharkiv but that the city defence was holding.

Footage captures the administration building being obliterated by a missile in the early hours of this morning.

It comes as Russia advances on Kyiv with a huge convoy of armoured military vehicles spanning more than 40 miles.

