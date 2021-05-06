A woman was shocked to discover a Second World War bomb while gardening at her Missouri home.

Pamela Lovett spotted a small metal thing caked in mud and rust where she was tending to her yard, her husband recounted to NBC News.

Bringing it to him straight away, the pair then took it inside to investigate into what it, he told the news outlet.

The item was smaller than Ms Lovett’s hand and while she was rinsing off the debris, she realised there was Japanese writing engraved on it.