GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Wednesday he was focused on stopping the Biden administration from turning “America into a socialist country”.

“100 percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration,” Mr McConnell said. “The president may have won the nomination, but Bernie Sanders won the argument about what the new administration should be like.”

The minority leader, following Mr Biden’s recent conciliatory joint address to Congress, has also criticised the president for not being sufficiently bipartisan.