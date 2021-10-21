An MMA-trained paramedic has been suspended after video emerged of him kicking a homeless man in the head during a call-out.

Brad Cox was caught on police bodycams allegedly striking Kyle Vess as emergency services responded to a grass fire in Dallas, Texas.

Mr Cox can be heard on the Sheriff’s deputies video explaining the 2019 altercation with Mr Vess, who has now sued him over the incident.

As officers moved in to arrest Mr Vess, the video shows Mr Cox, who is employed by Dallas Fire-Rescue, tell Mr Vess to get up before allegedly kicking him in the head.