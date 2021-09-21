A violent attack along the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Saturday (18 September) is being labelled as a hate crime by police.

Cellphone footage shows an angry mob chasing a man and beating him up, continuing to kick him as he lies motionless on the ground.

The victim was a tourist who told a street preacher they were delivering the wrong message, Fox News reports. Several people took offence and attacked the man, who was later taken to hospital. No arrests have yet been made.

Locals say random attacks are becoming more common in downtown Los Angeles.