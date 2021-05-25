A rambunctious crowd dances on a police car in a video released by the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department in Missouri as part of an appeal to help identify the culprits.

Several young people are seen jumping and twerking on the hood of the cruiser in the footage captured by the bodycam of an officer inside the vehicle.

The crowd formed after officers broke up a large party in an apartment building, police said on Twitter.

“The damage to the car was substantial,” the police department tweeted.