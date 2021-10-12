Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its Covid-19 vaccine despite calls from both the UN and the WHO to do so, according to its chairman.

Noubar Afeyan said he believed the best thing the company could do was to increase its supply of vaccines, along with its decision not to enforce patent infringement on its vaccine technology as long as the pandemic lasts.

Afeyan said “we didn’t have to do that” in reference to the patent waiver, but added that it was the "responsible thing to do."