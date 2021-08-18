Moderna will begin testing its experimental mRNA-based HIV vaccine as early as 19th August, according to a new posting in the National Institutes of Health’s clinical trial registry.

The study would test the vaccines’ safety and collect basic data on whether they’re inducing any kind of immunity but will have to pass two more phases to see how effective it might be.

The shots are based on the same technology as Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine with hopes the same mRNA strands will help neutralize the virus.