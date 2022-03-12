Moldova: Inside Transnistria, the pro-Russia enclave on Ukraine’s border

Along the bridge, the Russian soldier gripped his assault rifle tightly and aimed when a passing vehicle did not stop fast enough to his liking.

Since Russia’s war against Ukraine, there have been rare outbreaks of political unrest in Transnistria, the Kremlin-controlled breakaway region of Moldova.

One woman said pro-Ukrainian “saboteurs” had attempted to stage an anti-Russian protest that was quickly suppressed, followed by a larger pro-Russian demonstration.

