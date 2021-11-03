A man has been arrested after firebombing a New York City deli, setting off an inferno that nearly killed the workers inside.

Shocking CCTV footage shows Joel Mangal, 38, throwing a molotov cocktail through the door of the store, before a second is knocked out of his hand by a witness.

The two members of staff can be seen rushing out of the Brooklyn bodega as Mangal flees the scene, having set the pavement alight with the second firebomb.

Police have confirmed the crime took place after a "verbal disagreement" inside the store.

