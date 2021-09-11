A US flag was unfurled from the roof of the Pentagon on Saturday morning. As the sun rose over the Pentagon, the ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks started.

20 years before, on September 11, 2001, the building was hit by a highjacked jetliner.

While the American flag was draped over the Pentagon, people gathered in Washington DC to listen to the national anthem and pay their respects to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The Pentagon was one of the three sites that suffered the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks.