The moment a British Airways flight swerved Belarus has been captured by plane tracking software. The aircraft had set off for Islamabad, Pakistan on a route that would usually take it over Belarus. However, in response to an earlier "hijacking" of a Ryanair flight over the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a notice to avoid the airspace. It's understood at the time of the CAA's ban the Boeing 777 had already taken off, and made a late change to fly over Lithuania and Latvia before landing in Moscow for what is thought to be a refuelling stop.