Video shows the moment a man punches a woman and steals her mobile phone in a brazen mugging in broad daylight in New York City’s Central Park.

A woman with crutches beside her can be seen on a park bench when a man wearing a purple hoodie and cap snatches her phone. She tries to fight him off but he punches her repeatedly and darts off with the phone.

A dogwalker is then seen unsuccessfully trying to trip up the thief.

Not seen in the video is the witness who eventually confronted the mugger and retrieved the phone, local media reported, citing police.