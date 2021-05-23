This is the moment an Israeli airstrike damages the a public health clinic that houses Gaza’s only Covid-19 testing lab.

The missile which hit a nearby building throws a doctor metres into the air and throws him against the wall. Gaza’s health officials told The Independent he is still in intensive care.

On the floor seen in the video, medics were running a health phone consultation service vital during the war when it is too dangerous for families to leave their homes.

The explosion severely damaged the clinic so it is now out of service, as well as the neighbouring ministry of health.